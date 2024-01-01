1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Myanmar kyats

Convert ILS to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
552,017 mmk

₪1.000 ILS = K552.0 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High584.2080584.2080
Low552.0170552.0170
Average572.2356567.8848
Change-1.87%-2.49%
1 ILS to MMK stats

The performance of ILS to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 584.2080 and a 30 day low of 552.0170. This means the 30 day average was 572.2356. The change for ILS to MMK was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 584.2080 and a 90 day low of 552.0170. This means the 90 day average was 567.8848. The change for ILS to MMK was -2.49.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Myanma Kyat
1 ILS552.01700 MMK
5 ILS2,760.08500 MMK
10 ILS5,520.17000 MMK
20 ILS11,040.34000 MMK
50 ILS27,600.85000 MMK
100 ILS55,201.70000 MMK
250 ILS138,004.25000 MMK
500 ILS276,008.50000 MMK
1000 ILS552,017.00000 MMK
2000 ILS1,104,034.00000 MMK
5000 ILS2,760,085.00000 MMK
10000 ILS5,520,170.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MMK0.00181 ILS
5 MMK0.00906 ILS
10 MMK0.01812 ILS
20 MMK0.03623 ILS
50 MMK0.09058 ILS
100 MMK0.18115 ILS
250 MMK0.45289 ILS
500 MMK0.90577 ILS
1000 MMK1.81154 ILS
2000 MMK3.62308 ILS
5000 MMK9.05770 ILS
10000 MMK18.11540 ILS