500 Israeli new sheqels to Jamaican dollars

Convert ILS to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 ils
20,507.30 jmd

₪1.000 ILS = J$41.01 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.504543.5045
Low41.014641.0146
Average42.545142.1237
Change-1.66%-2.12%
View full history

1 ILS to JMD stats

The performance of ILS to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.5045 and a 30 day low of 41.0146. This means the 30 day average was 42.5451. The change for ILS to JMD was -1.66.

The performance of ILS to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.5045 and a 90 day low of 41.0146. This means the 90 day average was 42.1237. The change for ILS to JMD was -2.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jamaican Dollar
1 ILS41.01460 JMD
5 ILS205.07300 JMD
10 ILS410.14600 JMD
20 ILS820.29200 JMD
50 ILS2,050.73000 JMD
100 ILS4,101.46000 JMD
250 ILS10,253.65000 JMD
500 ILS20,507.30000 JMD
1000 ILS41,014.60000 JMD
2000 ILS82,029.20000 JMD
5000 ILS205,073.00000 JMD
10000 ILS410,146.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JMD0.02438 ILS
5 JMD0.12191 ILS
10 JMD0.24382 ILS
20 JMD0.48763 ILS
50 JMD1.21908 ILS
100 JMD2.43816 ILS
250 JMD6.09540 ILS
500 JMD12.19080 ILS
1000 JMD24.38160 ILS
2000 JMD48.76320 ILS
5000 JMD121.90800 ILS
10000 JMD243.81600 ILS