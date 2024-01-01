10 Israeli new sheqels to Haitian gourdes

Convert ILS to HTG at the real exchange rate

10 ils
345.57 htg

₪1.000 ILS = G34.56 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.638136.6381
Low34.557334.5573
Average35.853835.6746
Change-2.31%-2.91%
1 ILS to HTG stats

The performance of ILS to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.6381 and a 30 day low of 34.5573. This means the 30 day average was 35.8538. The change for ILS to HTG was -2.31.

The performance of ILS to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.6381 and a 90 day low of 34.5573. This means the 90 day average was 35.6746. The change for ILS to HTG was -2.91.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Haitian Gourde
1 ILS34.55730 HTG
5 ILS172.78650 HTG
10 ILS345.57300 HTG
20 ILS691.14600 HTG
50 ILS1,727.86500 HTG
100 ILS3,455.73000 HTG
250 ILS8,639.32500 HTG
500 ILS17,278.65000 HTG
1000 ILS34,557.30000 HTG
2000 ILS69,114.60000 HTG
5000 ILS172,786.50000 HTG
10000 ILS345,573.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HTG0.02894 ILS
5 HTG0.14469 ILS
10 HTG0.28938 ILS
20 HTG0.57875 ILS
50 HTG1.44688 ILS
100 HTG2.89375 ILS
250 HTG7.23438 ILS
500 HTG14.46875 ILS
1000 HTG28.93750 ILS
2000 HTG57.87500 ILS
5000 HTG144.68750 ILS
10000 HTG289.37500 ILS