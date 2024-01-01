20,000 Hungarian forints to East Caribbean dollars

Convert HUF to XCD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = $0.006938 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 HUF to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0077
Low0.00690.0069
Average0.00710.0074
Change-4.63%-9.03%
View full history

1 HUF to XCD stats

The performance of HUF to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0069. This means the 30 day average was 0.0071. The change for HUF to XCD was -4.63.

The performance of HUF to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for HUF to XCD was -9.03.

Track market ratesView HUF to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.41.34418.10284.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8331.4741.41519.05888.8461.621
1 GBP1.2641.20111.7691.69922.885106.6861.947
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56510.9612.93460.2951.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / East Caribbean Dollar
2000 HUF13.87514 XCD
5000 HUF34.68785 XCD
10000 HUF69.37570 XCD
15000 HUF104.06355 XCD
20000 HUF138.75140 XCD
30000 HUF208.12710 XCD
40000 HUF277.50280 XCD
50000 HUF346.87850 XCD
60000 HUF416.25420 XCD
100000 HUF693.75700 XCD
150000 HUF1,040.63550 XCD
200000 HUF1,387.51400 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 XCD144.14300 HUF
5 XCD720.71500 HUF
10 XCD1,441.43000 HUF
20 XCD2,882.86000 HUF
50 XCD7,207.15000 HUF
100 XCD14,414.30000 HUF
250 XCD36,035.75000 HUF
500 XCD72,071.50000 HUF
1000 XCD144,143.00000 HUF
2000 XCD288,286.00000 HUF
5000 XCD720,715.00000 HUF
10000 XCD1,441,430.00000 HUF