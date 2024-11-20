1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Pakistani rupees

Convert HUF to PKR at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ₨0.7126 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
HUF to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 HUF to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.74980.7941
Low0.71260.7126
Average0.73400.7622
Change-4.84%-9.65%
1 HUF to PKR stats

The performance of HUF to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7498 and a 30 day low of 0.7126. This means the 30 day average was 0.7340. The change for HUF to PKR was -4.84.

The performance of HUF to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7941 and a 90 day low of 0.7126. This means the 90 day average was 0.7622. The change for HUF to PKR was -9.65.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9510.7911.4011.34518.12184.3861.541
1 EUR1.05110.8321.4721.41319.05188.7151.62
1 GBP1.2641.20211.771.69922.898106.6311.948
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56510.9612.93960.2521.101

How to convert Hungarian forints to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Pakistani Rupee
2000 HUF1,425.19800 PKR
5000 HUF3,562.99500 PKR
10000 HUF7,125.99000 PKR
15000 HUF10,688.98500 PKR
20000 HUF14,251.98000 PKR
30000 HUF21,377.97000 PKR
40000 HUF28,503.96000 PKR
50000 HUF35,629.95000 PKR
60000 HUF42,755.94000 PKR
100000 HUF71,259.90000 PKR
150000 HUF106,889.85000 PKR
200000 HUF142,519.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 PKR1.40331 HUF
5 PKR7.01655 HUF
10 PKR14.03310 HUF
20 PKR28.06620 HUF
50 PKR70.16550 HUF
100 PKR140.33100 HUF
250 PKR350.82750 HUF
500 PKR701.65500 HUF
1000 PKR1,403.31000 HUF
2000 PKR2,806.62000 HUF
5000 PKR7,016.55000 HUF
10000 PKR14,033.10000 HUF