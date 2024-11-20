1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Malaysian ringgits
Convert HUF to MYR at the real exchange rate
HUF to MYR conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01147 MYR
0
|1 HUF to MYR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0117
|0.0124
|Low
|0.0115
|0.0115
|Average
|0.0116
|0.0118
|Change
|-1.13%
|-7.21%
1 HUF to MYR stats
The performance of HUF to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0115. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for HUF to MYR was -1.13.
The performance of HUF to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0115. This means the 90 day average was 0.0118. The change for HUF to MYR was -7.21.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malaysian Ringgit
|2000 HUF
|22.94700 MYR
|5000 HUF
|57.36750 MYR
|10000 HUF
|114.73500 MYR
|15000 HUF
|172.10250 MYR
|20000 HUF
|229.47000 MYR
|30000 HUF
|344.20500 MYR
|40000 HUF
|458.94000 MYR
|50000 HUF
|573.67500 MYR
|60000 HUF
|688.41000 MYR
|100000 HUF
|1,147.35000 MYR
|150000 HUF
|1,721.02500 MYR
|200000 HUF
|2,294.70000 MYR
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hungarian Forint
|1 MYR
|87.15720 HUF
|5 MYR
|435.78600 HUF
|10 MYR
|871.57200 HUF
|20 MYR
|1,743.14400 HUF
|50 MYR
|4,357.86000 HUF
|100 MYR
|8,715.72000 HUF
|250 MYR
|21,789.30000 HUF
|500 MYR
|43,578.60000 HUF
|1000 MYR
|87,157.20000 HUF
|2000 MYR
|174,314.40000 HUF
|5000 MYR
|435,786.00000 HUF
|10000 MYR
|871,572.00000 HUF