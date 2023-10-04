5000 Malaysian ringgits to Hungarian forints

Convert MYR to HUF at the real exchange rate

5000 myr
392879 huf

1.00000 MYR = 78.57580 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:48 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86761.04887.25121.435711.658230.9635518.9676
1GBP1.152611.2079100.5641.654761.911231.1105921.8617
1USD0.95420.827883183.2551.369951.582280.919518.0989
1INR0.01146120.009943940.012011310.01645490.01900520.01104440.217391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hungarian Forint
1 MYR78.57580 HUF
5 MYR392.87900 HUF
10 MYR785.75800 HUF
20 MYR1571.51600 HUF
50 MYR3928.79000 HUF
100 MYR7857.58000 HUF
250 MYR19643.95000 HUF
500 MYR39287.90000 HUF
1000 MYR78575.80000 HUF
2000 MYR157151.60000 HUF
5000 MYR392879.00000 HUF
10000 MYR785758.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Malaysian Ringgit
2000 HUF25.45320 MYR
5000 HUF63.63300 MYR
10000 HUF127.26600 MYR
15000 HUF190.89900 MYR
20000 HUF254.53200 MYR
30000 HUF381.79800 MYR
40000 HUF509.06400 MYR
50000 HUF636.33000 MYR
60000 HUF763.59600 MYR
100000 HUF1272.66000 MYR
150000 HUF1908.99000 MYR
200000 HUF2545.32000 MYR