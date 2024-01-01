10 thousand Haitian gourdes to US dollars

Convert HTG to USD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = $0.007636 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 HTG to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00760.0076
Low0.00760.0076
Average0.00760.0076
Change0.27%0.39%
View full history

1 HTG to USD stats

The performance of HTG to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0076 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for HTG to USD was 0.27.

The performance of HTG to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0076 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for HTG to USD was 0.39.

Track market ratesView HTG to USD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1161.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4941.0420.58862.860.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6580.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.9510.56460.3260.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / US Dollar
1 HTG0.00764 USD
5 HTG0.03818 USD
10 HTG0.07636 USD
20 HTG0.15273 USD
50 HTG0.38182 USD
100 HTG0.76363 USD
250 HTG1.90908 USD
500 HTG3.81817 USD
1000 HTG7.63633 USD
2000 HTG15.27266 USD
5000 HTG38.18165 USD
10000 HTG76.36330 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 USD130.95300 HTG
5 USD654.76500 HTG
10 USD1,309.53000 HTG
20 USD2,619.06000 HTG
50 USD6,547.65000 HTG
100 USD13,095.30000 HTG
250 USD32,738.25000 HTG
500 USD65,476.50000 HTG
1000 USD130,953.00000 HTG
2000 USD261,906.00000 HTG
5000 USD654,765.00000 HTG
10000 USD1,309,530.00000 HTG