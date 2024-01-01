2,000 Haitian gourdes to New Zealand dollars

Convert HTG to NZD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = $0.01298 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 HTG to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01260.0120
Average0.01280.0125
Change2.67%4.81%
View full history

1 HTG to NZD stats

The performance of HTG to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0126. This means the 30 day average was 0.0128. The change for HTG to NZD was 2.67.

The performance of HTG to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0120. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for HTG to NZD was 4.81.

Track market ratesView HTG to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1141.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4961.0420.58862.8740.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6590.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95110.56460.3340.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Zealand Dollar
1 HTG0.01298 NZD
5 HTG0.06491 NZD
10 HTG0.12981 NZD
20 HTG0.25963 NZD
50 HTG0.64907 NZD
100 HTG1.29814 NZD
250 HTG3.24535 NZD
500 HTG6.49070 NZD
1000 HTG12.98140 NZD
2000 HTG25.96280 NZD
5000 HTG64.90700 NZD
10000 HTG129.81400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 NZD77.03310 HTG
5 NZD385.16550 HTG
10 NZD770.33100 HTG
20 NZD1,540.66200 HTG
50 NZD3,851.65500 HTG
100 NZD7,703.31000 HTG
250 NZD19,258.27500 HTG
500 NZD38,516.55000 HTG
1000 NZD77,033.10000 HTG
2000 NZD154,066.20000 HTG
5000 NZD385,165.50000 HTG
10000 NZD770,331.00000 HTG