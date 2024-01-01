2,000 Haitian gourdes to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert HTG to KWD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ك0.002348 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 HTG to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0023
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00230.0023
Change0.58%0.96%
View full history

1 HTG to KWD stats

The performance of HTG to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for HTG to KWD was 0.58.

The performance of HTG to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for HTG to KWD was 0.96.

Track market ratesView HTG to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1071.3980.78984.3860.9471.536
1 SGD0.745113.4941.0420.58862.8880.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.660.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95510.56560.3730.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HTG0.00235 KWD
5 HTG0.01174 KWD
10 HTG0.02348 KWD
20 HTG0.04696 KWD
50 HTG0.11739 KWD
100 HTG0.23479 KWD
250 HTG0.58697 KWD
500 HTG1.17394 KWD
1000 HTG2.34787 KWD
2000 HTG4.69574 KWD
5000 HTG11.73935 KWD
10000 HTG23.47870 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 KWD425.91900 HTG
5 KWD2,129.59500 HTG
10 KWD4,259.19000 HTG
20 KWD8,518.38000 HTG
50 KWD21,295.95000 HTG
100 KWD42,591.90000 HTG
250 KWD106,479.75000 HTG
500 KWD212,959.50000 HTG
1000 KWD425,919.00000 HTG
2000 KWD851,838.00000 HTG
5000 KWD2,129,595.00000 HTG
10000 KWD4,259,190.00000 HTG