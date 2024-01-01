1 Haitian gourde to South Korean wons
1 HTG = 10.66000 KRW
0
|1 HTG to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|10.7443
|10.7443
|Low
|10.4767
|9.9623
|Average
|10.5919
|10.3145
|Change
|1.61%
|4.56%
1 HTG to KRW stats
The performance of HTG to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7443 and a 30 day low of 10.4767. This means the 30 day average was 10.5919. The change for HTG to KRW was 1.61.
The performance of HTG to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7443 and a 90 day low of 9.9623. This means the 90 day average was 10.3145. The change for HTG to KRW was 4.56.
|Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South Korean Won
|1 HTG
|10.66000 KRW
|5 HTG
|53.30000 KRW
|10 HTG
|106.60000 KRW
|20 HTG
|213.20000 KRW
|50 HTG
|533.00000 KRW
|100 HTG
|1,066.00000 KRW
|250 HTG
|2,665.00000 KRW
|500 HTG
|5,330.00000 KRW
|1000 HTG
|10,660.00000 KRW
|2000 HTG
|21,320.00000 KRW
|5000 HTG
|53,300.00000 KRW
|10000 HTG
|106,600.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Haitian Gourde
|1 KRW
|0.09381 HTG
|5 KRW
|0.46904 HTG
|10 KRW
|0.93809 HTG
|20 KRW
|1.87617 HTG
|50 KRW
|4.69043 HTG
|100 KRW
|9.38086 HTG
|250 KRW
|23.45215 HTG
|500 KRW
|46.90430 HTG
|1000 KRW
|93.80860 HTG
|2000 KRW
|187.61720 HTG
|5000 KRW
|469.04300 HTG
|10000 KRW
|938.08600 HTG
|20000 KRW
|1,876.17200 HTG
|30000 KRW
|2,814.25800 HTG
|40000 KRW
|3,752.34400 HTG
|50000 KRW
|4,690.43000 HTG