50 Croatian kunas to US dollars

Convert HRK to USD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = $0.1424 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 HRK to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14240.1424
Low0.14240.1424
Average0.14240.1424
Change0.00%0.00%
View full history

1 HRK to USD stats

The performance of HRK to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1424 and a 30 day low of 0.1424. This means the 30 day average was 0.1424. The change for HRK to USD was 0.00.

The performance of HRK to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1424 and a 90 day low of 0.1424. This means the 90 day average was 0.1424. The change for HRK to USD was 0.00.

Track market ratesView HRK to USD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.128
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5641.21612.953
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.499
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.133

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / US Dollar
1 HRK0.14244 USD
5 HRK0.71219 USD
10 HRK1.42437 USD
20 HRK2.84874 USD
50 HRK7.12185 USD
100 HRK14.24370 USD
250 HRK35.60925 USD
500 HRK71.21850 USD
1000 HRK142.43700 USD
2000 HRK284.87400 USD
5000 HRK712.18500 USD
10000 HRK1,424.37000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 USD7.02062 HRK
5 USD35.10310 HRK
10 USD70.20620 HRK
20 USD140.41240 HRK
50 USD351.03100 HRK
100 USD702.06200 HRK
250 USD1,755.15500 HRK
500 USD3,510.31000 HRK
1000 USD7,020.62000 HRK
2000 USD14,041.24000 HRK
5000 USD35,103.10000 HRK
10000 USD70,206.20000 HRK