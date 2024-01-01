10 thousand Croatian kunas to Egyptian pounds

Convert HRK to EGP at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = E£7.075 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
HRK to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 HRK to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.07547.0754
Low6.93236.8691
Average6.98946.9366
Change2.06%1.83%
1 HRK to EGP stats

The performance of HRK to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0754 and a 30 day low of 6.9323. This means the 30 day average was 6.9894. The change for HRK to EGP was 2.06.

The performance of HRK to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0754 and a 90 day low of 6.8691. This means the 90 day average was 6.9366. The change for HRK to EGP was 1.83.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3430.9481.5360.7891.69918.112
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0980.5641.21512.952
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26513.489
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6210.8331.79319.116

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Egyptian Pound
1 HRK7.07537 EGP
5 HRK35.37685 EGP
10 HRK70.75370 EGP
20 HRK141.50740 EGP
50 HRK353.76850 EGP
100 HRK707.53700 EGP
250 HRK1,768.84250 EGP
500 HRK3,537.68500 EGP
1000 HRK7,075.37000 EGP
2000 HRK14,150.74000 EGP
5000 HRK35,376.85000 EGP
10000 HRK70,753.70000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 EGP0.14134 HRK
5 EGP0.70667 HRK
10 EGP1.41335 HRK
20 EGP2.82670 HRK
50 EGP7.06675 HRK
100 EGP14.13350 HRK
250 EGP35.33375 HRK
500 EGP70.66750 HRK
1000 EGP141.33500 HRK
2000 EGP282.67000 HRK
5000 EGP706.67500 HRK
10000 EGP1,413.35000 HRK