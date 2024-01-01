250 Croatian kunas to Danish kroner

Convert HRK to DKK at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = kr1.007 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
HRK to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 HRK to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00921.0092
Low0.97170.9492
Average0.98950.9706
Change2.49%5.28%
1 HRK to DKK stats

The performance of HRK to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0092 and a 30 day low of 0.9717. This means the 30 day average was 0.9895. The change for HRK to DKK was 2.49.

The performance of HRK to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0092 and a 90 day low of 0.9492. This means the 90 day average was 0.9706. The change for HRK to DKK was 5.28.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Danish Krone
1 HRK1.00668 DKK
5 HRK5.03340 DKK
10 HRK10.06680 DKK
20 HRK20.13360 DKK
50 HRK50.33400 DKK
100 HRK100.66800 DKK
250 HRK251.67000 DKK
500 HRK503.34000 DKK
1000 HRK1,006.68000 DKK
2000 HRK2,013.36000 DKK
5000 HRK5,033.40000 DKK
10000 HRK10,066.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 DKK0.99337 HRK
5 DKK4.96684 HRK
10 DKK9.93368 HRK
20 DKK19.86736 HRK
50 DKK49.66840 HRK
100 DKK99.33680 HRK
250 DKK248.34200 HRK
500 DKK496.68400 HRK
1000 DKK993.36800 HRK
2000 DKK1,986.73600 HRK
5000 DKK4,966.84000 HRK
10000 DKK9,933.68000 HRK