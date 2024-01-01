1 thousand Croatian kunas to Australian dollars

Convert HRK to AUD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = A$0.2187 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 HRK to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22070.2207
Low0.21320.2059
Average0.21680.2126
Change2.19%3.00%
View full history

1 HRK to AUD stats

The performance of HRK to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2207 and a 30 day low of 0.2132. This means the 30 day average was 0.2168. The change for HRK to AUD was 2.19.

The performance of HRK to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2207 and a 90 day low of 0.2059. This means the 90 day average was 0.2126. The change for HRK to AUD was 3.00.

Track market ratesView HRK to AUD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3420.9471.5360.7891.69918.118
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21512.961
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26613.497
1 EUR1.0561.4761.41711.6210.8331.79419.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Australian Dollar
1 HRK0.21875 AUD
5 HRK1.09374 AUD
10 HRK2.18748 AUD
20 HRK4.37496 AUD
50 HRK10.93740 AUD
100 HRK21.87480 AUD
250 HRK54.68700 AUD
500 HRK109.37400 AUD
1000 HRK218.74800 AUD
2000 HRK437.49600 AUD
5000 HRK1,093.74000 AUD
10000 HRK2,187.48000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 AUD4.57148 HRK
5 AUD22.85740 HRK
10 AUD45.71480 HRK
20 AUD91.42960 HRK
50 AUD228.57400 HRK
100 AUD457.14800 HRK
250 AUD1,142.87000 HRK
500 AUD2,285.74000 HRK
1000 AUD4,571.48000 HRK
2000 AUD9,142.96000 HRK
5000 AUD22,857.40000 HRK
10000 AUD45,714.80000 HRK