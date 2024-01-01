Guyanaese dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert GYD to IMP at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = £0.003762 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
GYD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IMP
1 GYD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00380.0038
Low0.00370.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change2.04%2.68%
1 GYD to IMP stats

The performance of GYD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0038 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for GYD to IMP was 2.04.

The performance of GYD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for GYD to IMP was 2.68.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 GYD0.00376 IMP
5 GYD0.01881 IMP
10 GYD0.03762 IMP
20 GYD0.07524 IMP
50 GYD0.18811 IMP
100 GYD0.37622 IMP
250 GYD0.94056 IMP
500 GYD1.88112 IMP
1000 GYD3.76224 IMP
2000 GYD7.52448 IMP
5000 GYD18.81120 IMP
10000 GYD37.62240 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 IMP265.79900 GYD
5 IMP1,328.99500 GYD
10 IMP2,657.99000 GYD
20 IMP5,315.98000 GYD
50 IMP13,289.95000 GYD
100 IMP26,579.90000 GYD
250 IMP66,449.75000 GYD
500 IMP132,899.50000 GYD
1000 IMP265,799.00000 GYD
2000 IMP531,598.00000 GYD
5000 IMP1,328,995.00000 GYD
10000 IMP2,657,990.00000 GYD