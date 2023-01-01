10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Malaysian ringgits

Convert GMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

10,000 gmd
720.40 myr

1.00000 GMD = 0.07204 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GMD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.047987.17481.435681.657680.963218.5466
1GBP1.1530711.20815100.5061.655231.911181.1106421.3828
1USD0.95430.827712183.191.370051.58190.919217.6988
1INR0.01147120.009949650.012020710.01646890.01901550.01104940.212752

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GMD0.07204 MYR
5 GMD0.36020 MYR
10 GMD0.72040 MYR
20 GMD1.44079 MYR
50 GMD3.60198 MYR
100 GMD7.20396 MYR
250 GMD18.00990 MYR
500 GMD36.01980 MYR
1000 GMD72.03960 MYR
2000 GMD144.07920 MYR
5000 GMD360.19800 MYR
10000 GMD720.39600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Gambian Dalasi
1 MYR13.88120 GMD
5 MYR69.40600 GMD
10 MYR138.81200 GMD
20 MYR277.62400 GMD
50 MYR694.06000 GMD
100 MYR1388.12000 GMD
250 MYR3470.30000 GMD
500 MYR6940.60000 GMD
1000 MYR13881.20000 GMD
2000 MYR27762.40000 GMD
5000 MYR69406.00000 GMD
10000 MYR138812.00000 GMD