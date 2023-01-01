1 Gibraltar pound to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GIP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 gip
1.01 shp

1.00000 GIP = 1.00510 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:12 UTC
GIP to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 GIP1.00510 SHP
5 GIP5.02550 SHP
10 GIP10.05100 SHP
20 GIP20.10200 SHP
50 GIP50.25500 SHP
100 GIP100.51000 SHP
250 GIP251.27500 SHP
500 GIP502.55000 SHP
1000 GIP1005.10000 SHP
2000 GIP2010.20000 SHP
5000 GIP5025.50000 SHP
10000 GIP10051.00000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 SHP0.99492 GIP
5 SHP4.97462 GIP
10 SHP9.94924 GIP
20 SHP19.89848 GIP
50 SHP49.74620 GIP
100 SHP99.49240 GIP
250 SHP248.73100 GIP
500 SHP497.46200 GIP
1000 SHP994.92400 GIP
2000 SHP1989.84800 GIP
5000 SHP4974.62000 GIP
10000 SHP9949.24000 GIP