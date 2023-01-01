10 Gibraltar pounds to Polish zloty

Convert GIP to PLN at the real exchange rate

10 gip
53.95 pln

1.00000 GIP = 5.39518 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GIP to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.046487.06991.434981.658710.9624518.5482
1GBP1.1527411.20625100.3711.654191.91211.1094521.3816
1USD0.955650.829016183.2091.371351.585160.919717.7257
1INR0.0114850.009963050.012017910.01648080.01905040.01105290.213026

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Polish Zloty
1 GIP5.39518 PLN
5 GIP26.97590 PLN
10 GIP53.95180 PLN
20 GIP107.90360 PLN
50 GIP269.75900 PLN
100 GIP539.51800 PLN
250 GIP1348.79500 PLN
500 GIP2697.59000 PLN
1000 GIP5395.18000 PLN
2000 GIP10790.36000 PLN
5000 GIP26975.90000 PLN
10000 GIP53951.80000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gibraltar Pound
1 PLN0.18535 GIP
5 PLN0.92675 GIP
10 PLN1.85351 GIP
20 PLN3.70702 GIP
50 PLN9.26755 GIP
100 PLN18.53510 GIP
250 PLN46.33775 GIP
500 PLN92.67550 GIP
1000 PLN185.35100 GIP
2000 PLN370.70200 GIP
5000 PLN926.75500 GIP
10000 PLN1853.51000 GIP