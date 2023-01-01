500 Ghanaian cedis to Zambian kwacha

Convert GHS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
934.56 zmw

1.00000 GHS = 1.86911 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ZMW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046487.06261.43421.656090.961918.5534
1GBP1.1531411.20665100.3961.653831.909711.109221.3947
1USD0.955650.828741183.2021.37061.582650.9192517.7307
1INR0.0114860.009960590.012018910.01647320.01902180.01104840.213104

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / ZMW
1 GHS1.86911 ZMW
5 GHS9.34555 ZMW
10 GHS18.69110 ZMW
20 GHS37.38220 ZMW
50 GHS93.45550 ZMW
100 GHS186.91100 ZMW
250 GHS467.27750 ZMW
500 GHS934.55500 ZMW
1000 GHS1869.11000 ZMW
2000 GHS3738.22000 ZMW
5000 GHS9345.55000 ZMW
10000 GHS18691.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ZMW0.53501 GHS
5 ZMW2.67507 GHS
10 ZMW5.35013 GHS
20 ZMW10.70026 GHS
50 ZMW26.75065 GHS
100 ZMW53.50130 GHS
250 ZMW133.75325 GHS
500 ZMW267.50650 GHS
1000 ZMW535.01300 GHS
2000 ZMW1070.02600 GHS
5000 ZMW2675.06500 GHS
10000 ZMW5350.13000 GHS