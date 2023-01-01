5 Ghanaian cedis to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GHS to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 ghs
275 xof

1.00000 GHS = 54.98670 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046587.06881.433911.655070.961818.5514
1GBP1.153211.20685100.411.653631.908671.1091521.394
1USD0.955550.828603183.21.37021.581530.919117.7271
1INR0.01148520.009959180.012019210.01646880.01900870.01104690.213066

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GHS54.98670 XOF
5 GHS274.93350 XOF
10 GHS549.86700 XOF
20 GHS1099.73400 XOF
50 GHS2749.33500 XOF
100 GHS5498.67000 XOF
250 GHS13746.67500 XOF
500 GHS27493.35000 XOF
1000 GHS54986.70000 XOF
2000 GHS109973.40000 XOF
5000 GHS274933.50000 XOF
10000 GHS549867.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ghanaian Cedi
1 XOF0.01819 GHS
5 XOF0.09093 GHS
10 XOF0.18186 GHS
20 XOF0.36372 GHS
50 XOF0.90931 GHS
100 XOF1.81862 GHS
250 XOF4.54655 GHS
500 XOF9.09310 GHS
1000 XOF18.18620 GHS
2000 XOF36.37240 GHS
5000 XOF90.93100 GHS
10000 XOF181.86200 GHS