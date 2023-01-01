50 Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

Convert GHS to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 ghs
63.69 scr

1.00000 GHS = 1.27371 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.046887.08851.433641.649930.9616518.5458
1GBP1.153811.20775100.4791.654071.903621.1095521.3973
1USD0.95530.827986183.1951.369551.576170.9186517.7167
1INR0.01148260.009952350.0120210.01646190.01894550.01104210.212954

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Seychellois Rupee
1 GHS1.27371 SCR
5 GHS6.36855 SCR
10 GHS12.73710 SCR
20 GHS25.47420 SCR
50 GHS63.68550 SCR
100 GHS127.37100 SCR
250 GHS318.42750 SCR
500 GHS636.85500 SCR
1000 GHS1273.71000 SCR
2000 GHS2547.42000 SCR
5000 GHS6368.55000 SCR
10000 GHS12737.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SCR0.78511 GHS
5 SCR3.92556 GHS
10 SCR7.85111 GHS
20 SCR15.70222 GHS
50 SCR39.25555 GHS
100 SCR78.51110 GHS
250 SCR196.27775 GHS
500 SCR392.55550 GHS
1000 SCR785.11100 GHS
2000 SCR1570.22200 GHS
5000 SCR3925.55500 GHS
10000 SCR7851.11000 GHS