1 Ghanaian cedi to Egyptian pounds

Convert GHS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
2.74 egp

1.00000 GHS = 2.74158 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:35 UTC
GHS to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0465587.12791.433561.64980.961918.5437
1GBP1.1535411.20725100.5071.653691.903131.1095921.3911
1USD0.955550.828329183.25251.36981.576420.919217.7189
1INR0.01147740.00994960.012011710.01645360.01893540.01104110.212833

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Egyptian Pound
1 GHS2.74158 EGP
5 GHS13.70790 EGP
10 GHS27.41580 EGP
20 GHS54.83160 EGP
50 GHS137.07900 EGP
100 GHS274.15800 EGP
250 GHS685.39500 EGP
500 GHS1370.79000 EGP
1000 GHS2741.58000 EGP
2000 GHS5483.16000 EGP
5000 GHS13707.90000 EGP
10000 GHS27415.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EGP0.36475 GHS
5 EGP1.82376 GHS
10 EGP3.64753 GHS
20 EGP7.29506 GHS
50 EGP18.23765 GHS
100 EGP36.47530 GHS
250 EGP91.18825 GHS
500 EGP182.37650 GHS
1000 EGP364.75300 GHS
2000 EGP729.50600 GHS
5000 EGP1823.76500 GHS
10000 EGP3647.53000 GHS