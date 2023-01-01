5000 Ghanaian cedis to Argentine pesos

Convert GHS to ARS at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
155,142 ars

1.00000 GHS = 31.02840 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0470587.16951.433621.649030.9618518.5442
1GBP1.153611.2079100.5611.653861.902351.1095921.393
1USD0.955050.827883183.25251.36921.574930.918617.7109
1INR0.01147190.009944240.012011710.01644640.01891750.01103390.212737

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Argentine Peso
1 GHS31.02840 ARS
5 GHS155.14200 ARS
10 GHS310.28400 ARS
20 GHS620.56800 ARS
50 GHS1551.42000 ARS
100 GHS3102.84000 ARS
250 GHS7757.10000 ARS
500 GHS15514.20000 ARS
1000 GHS31028.40000 ARS
2000 GHS62056.80000 ARS
5000 GHS155142.00000 ARS
10000 GHS310284.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ARS0.03223 GHS
5 ARS0.16114 GHS
10 ARS0.32229 GHS
20 ARS0.64457 GHS
50 ARS1.61143 GHS
100 ARS3.22286 GHS
250 ARS8.05715 GHS
500 ARS16.11430 GHS
1000 ARS32.22860 GHS
2000 ARS64.45720 GHS
5000 ARS161.14300 GHS
10000 ARS322.28600 GHS