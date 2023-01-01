1 Guernsey pound to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GGP to SHP

1 ggp
1.00 shp

1.00000 GGP = 0.99851 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86451.0965591.37391.49121.657920.960118.8536
1 GBP1.1567411.26875105.7231.725371.918281.1105821.8144
1 USD0.911950.788177183.32851.35991.511940.875417.1936
1 INR0.0109440.009458680.012000710.01631970.01814440.01050540.206335

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 GGP0.99851 SHP
5 GGP4.99256 SHP
10 GGP9.98513 SHP
20 GGP19.97026 SHP
50 GGP49.92565 SHP
100 GGP99.85130 SHP
250 GGP249.62825 SHP
500 GGP499.25650 SHP
1000 GGP998.51300 SHP
2000 GGP1997.02600 SHP
5000 GGP4992.56500 SHP
10000 GGP9985.13000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Guernsey pound
1 SHP1.00149 GGP
5 SHP5.00745 GGP
10 SHP10.01490 GGP
20 SHP20.02980 GGP
50 SHP50.07450 GGP
100 SHP100.14900 GGP
250 SHP250.37250 GGP
500 SHP500.74500 GGP
1000 SHP1001.49000 GGP
2000 SHP2002.98000 GGP
5000 SHP5007.45000 GGP
10000 SHP10014.90000 GGP