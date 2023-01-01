10 Georgian laris to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert GEL to PGK at the real exchange rate

10 gel
13.67 pgk

1.00000 GEL = 1.36684 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.047987.17181.432791.646220.961918.5232
1GBP1.153611.20885100.5611.652861.899071.1096521.3682
1USD0.95430.827232183.18711.36731.570970.917917.6765
1INR0.01147160.009944240.012021110.01643640.01888480.01103420.212491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GEL1.36684 PGK
5 GEL6.83420 PGK
10 GEL13.66840 PGK
20 GEL27.33680 PGK
50 GEL68.34200 PGK
100 GEL136.68400 PGK
250 GEL341.71000 PGK
500 GEL683.42000 PGK
1000 GEL1366.84000 PGK
2000 GEL2733.68000 PGK
5000 GEL6834.20000 PGK
10000 GEL13668.40000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Georgian Lari
1 PGK0.73161 GEL
5 PGK3.65806 GEL
10 PGK7.31613 GEL
20 PGK14.63226 GEL
50 PGK36.58065 GEL
100 PGK73.16130 GEL
250 PGK182.90325 GEL
500 PGK365.80650 GEL
1000 PGK731.61300 GEL
2000 PGK1463.22600 GEL
5000 PGK3658.06500 GEL
10000 PGK7316.13000 GEL