5 gel
3,918.02 mmk

1.00000 GEL = 783.60300 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45 UTC
GEL to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Myanma Kyat
1 GEL783.60300 MMK
5 GEL3918.01500 MMK
10 GEL7836.03000 MMK
20 GEL15672.06000 MMK
50 GEL39180.15000 MMK
100 GEL78360.30000 MMK
250 GEL195900.75000 MMK
500 GEL391801.50000 MMK
1000 GEL783603.00000 MMK
2000 GEL1567206.00000 MMK
5000 GEL3918015.00000 MMK
10000 GEL7836030.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Georgian Lari
1 MMK0.00128 GEL
5 MMK0.00638 GEL
10 MMK0.01276 GEL
20 MMK0.02552 GEL
50 MMK0.06381 GEL
100 MMK0.12762 GEL
250 MMK0.31904 GEL
500 MMK0.63808 GEL
1000 MMK1.27616 GEL
2000 MMK2.55232 GEL
5000 MMK6.38080 GEL
10000 MMK12.76160 GEL