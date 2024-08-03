10 British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert GBP to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 gbp
7,698 xof

£1.000 GBP = CFA769.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High781.3660781.3660
Low769.8390761.9860
Average778.0014773.3778
Change-0.53%0.67%
View full history

1 GBP to XOF stats

The performance of GBP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 781.3660 and a 30 day low of 769.8390. This means the 30 day average was 778.0014. The change for GBP to XOF was -0.53.

The performance of GBP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 781.3660 and a 90 day low of 761.9860. This means the 90 day average was 773.3778. The change for GBP to XOF was 0.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GBP769.83900 XOF
5 GBP3,849.19500 XOF
10 GBP7,698.39000 XOF
20 GBP15,396.78000 XOF
50 GBP38,491.95000 XOF
100 GBP76,983.90000 XOF
250 GBP192,459.75000 XOF
500 GBP384,919.50000 XOF
1000 GBP769,839.00000 XOF
2000 GBP1,539,678.00000 XOF
5000 GBP3,849,195.00000 XOF
10000 GBP7,698,390.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / British Pound Sterling
1 XOF0.00130 GBP
5 XOF0.00649 GBP
10 XOF0.01299 GBP
20 XOF0.02598 GBP
50 XOF0.06495 GBP
100 XOF0.12990 GBP
250 XOF0.32474 GBP
500 XOF0.64949 GBP
1000 XOF1.29897 GBP
2000 XOF2.59794 GBP
5000 XOF6.49485 GBP
10000 XOF12.98970 GBP