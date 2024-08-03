20 British pounds sterling to Ugandan shillings

Convert GBP to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
95,282 ugx

£1.000 GBP = Ush4,764 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,808.30004,878.2000
Low4,718.91004,687.4000
Average4,776.90174,775.4787
Change0.96%0.52%
View full history

1 GBP to UGX stats

The performance of GBP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,808.3000 and a 30 day low of 4,718.9100. This means the 30 day average was 4,776.9017. The change for GBP to UGX was 0.96.

The performance of GBP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,878.2000 and a 90 day low of 4,687.4000. This means the 90 day average was 4,775.4787. The change for GBP to UGX was 0.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Ugandan Shilling
1 GBP4,764.11000 UGX
5 GBP23,820.55000 UGX
10 GBP47,641.10000 UGX
20 GBP95,282.20000 UGX
50 GBP238,205.50000 UGX
100 GBP476,411.00000 UGX
250 GBP1,191,027.50000 UGX
500 GBP2,382,055.00000 UGX
1000 GBP4,764,110.00000 UGX
2000 GBP9,528,220.00000 UGX
5000 GBP23,820,550.00000 UGX
10000 GBP47,641,100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / British Pound Sterling
1 UGX0.00021 GBP
5 UGX0.00105 GBP
10 UGX0.00210 GBP
20 UGX0.00420 GBP
50 UGX0.01050 GBP
100 UGX0.02099 GBP
250 UGX0.05248 GBP
500 UGX0.10495 GBP
1000 UGX0.20990 GBP
2000 UGX0.41981 GBP
5000 UGX1.04952 GBP
10000 UGX2.09903 GBP