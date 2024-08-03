British pound sterling to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Ugandan shillings is currently 4,764.110 today, reflecting a 0.414% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.700% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 4,803.720 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 4,743.420 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.