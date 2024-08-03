100 British pounds sterling to Danish kroner

Convert GBP to DKK

100 gbp
875.75 dkk

£1.000 GBP = kr8.758 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.88798.8879
Low8.75758.6660
Average8.84938.7957
Change-0.48%0.72%
1 GBP to DKK stats

The performance of GBP to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8879 and a 30 day low of 8.7575. This means the 30 day average was 8.8493. The change for GBP to DKK was -0.48.

The performance of GBP to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8879 and a 90 day low of 8.6660. This means the 90 day average was 8.7957. The change for GBP to DKK was 0.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.75750 DKK
5 GBP43.78750 DKK
10 GBP87.57500 DKK
20 GBP175.15000 DKK
50 GBP437.87500 DKK
100 GBP875.75000 DKK
250 GBP2,189.37500 DKK
500 GBP4,378.75000 DKK
1000 GBP8,757.50000 DKK
2000 GBP17,515.00000 DKK
5000 GBP43,787.50000 DKK
10000 GBP87,575.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11419 GBP
5 DKK0.57094 GBP
10 DKK1.14188 GBP
20 DKK2.28376 GBP
50 DKK5.70940 GBP
100 DKK11.41880 GBP
250 DKK28.54700 GBP
500 DKK57.09400 GBP
1000 DKK114.18800 GBP
2000 DKK228.37600 GBP
5000 DKK570.94000 GBP
10000 DKK1,141.88000 GBP