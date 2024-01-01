5,000 British pounds sterling to Angolan kwanzas

Convert GBP to AOA at the real exchange rate

5,000 gbp
5,694,000 aoa

£1.000 GBP = Kz1,139 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,150.25001,150.2500
Low1,115.63001,053.8300
Average1,138.64831,105.7997
Change2.08%7.66%
1 GBP to AOA stats

The performance of GBP to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,150.2500 and a 30 day low of 1,115.6300. This means the 30 day average was 1,138.6483. The change for GBP to AOA was 2.08.

The performance of GBP to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,150.2500 and a 90 day low of 1,053.8300. This means the 90 day average was 1,105.7997. The change for GBP to AOA was 7.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1,138.80000 AOA
5 GBP5,694.00000 AOA
10 GBP11,388.00000 AOA
20 GBP22,776.00000 AOA
50 GBP56,940.00000 AOA
100 GBP113,880.00000 AOA
250 GBP284,700.00000 AOA
500 GBP569,400.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1,138,800.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2,277,600.00000 AOA
5000 GBP5,694,000.00000 AOA
10000 GBP11,388,000.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00088 GBP
5 AOA0.00439 GBP
10 AOA0.00878 GBP
20 AOA0.01756 GBP
50 AOA0.04391 GBP
100 AOA0.08781 GBP
250 AOA0.21953 GBP
500 AOA0.43906 GBP
1000 AOA0.87812 GBP
2000 AOA1.75624 GBP
5000 AOA4.39059 GBP
10000 AOA8.78118 GBP