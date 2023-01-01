20 Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling

Convert AOA to GBP at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.02 gbp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00099 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.050687.39641.43581.647220.9643518.4125
1GBP1.15511.2134100.9391.658291.902481.1138321.2657
1USD0.951750.824131183.18711.366651.567890.917917.5257
1INR0.01144210.009906950.012021110.01642860.01884770.01103420.210678

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / British Pound Sterling
1 AOA0.00099 GBP
5 AOA0.00493 GBP
10 AOA0.00987 GBP
20 AOA0.01973 GBP
50 AOA0.04933 GBP
100 AOA0.09866 GBP
250 AOA0.24664 GBP
500 AOA0.49329 GBP
1000 AOA0.98657 GBP
2000 AOA1.97314 GBP
5000 AOA4.93286 GBP
10000 AOA9.86571 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Angolan Kwanza
1 GBP1013.61000 AOA
5 GBP5068.05000 AOA
10 GBP10136.10000 AOA
20 GBP20272.20000 AOA
50 GBP50680.50000 AOA
100 GBP101361.00000 AOA
250 GBP253402.50000 AOA
500 GBP506805.00000 AOA
1000 GBP1013610.00000 AOA
2000 GBP2027220.00000 AOA
5000 GBP5068050.00000 AOA
10000 GBP10136100.00000 AOA