2,000 Euros to Rwandan francs

Convert EUR to RWF at the real exchange rate

2,000 eur
2,868,800 rwf

€1.000 EUR = R₣1,434 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,435.63001,435.6300
Low1,418.45001,389.5500
Average1,427.12271,412.6511
Change1.12%3.23%
1 EUR to RWF stats

The performance of EUR to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,435.6300 and a 30 day low of 1,418.4500. This means the 30 day average was 1,427.1227. The change for EUR to RWF was 1.12.

The performance of EUR to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,435.6300 and a 90 day low of 1,389.5500. This means the 90 day average was 1,412.6511. The change for EUR to RWF was 3.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Rwandan Franc
1 EUR1,434.40000 RWF
5 EUR7,172.00000 RWF
10 EUR14,344.00000 RWF
20 EUR28,688.00000 RWF
50 EUR71,720.00000 RWF
100 EUR143,440.00000 RWF
250 EUR358,600.00000 RWF
500 EUR717,200.00000 RWF
1000 EUR1,434,400.00000 RWF
2000 EUR2,868,800.00000 RWF
5000 EUR7,172,000.00000 RWF
10000 EUR14,344,000.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Euro
1 RWF0.00070 EUR
5 RWF0.00349 EUR
10 RWF0.00697 EUR
20 RWF0.01394 EUR
50 RWF0.03486 EUR
100 RWF0.06972 EUR
250 RWF0.17429 EUR
500 RWF0.34858 EUR
1000 RWF0.69715 EUR
2000 RWF1.39431 EUR
5000 RWF3.48577 EUR
10000 RWF6.97154 EUR