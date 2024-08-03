100 Euros to Norwegian kroner

Convert EUR to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 eur
1,194.69 nok

€1.000 EUR = kr11.95 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.971311.9713
Low11.426311.2885
Average11.758311.5839
Change4.56%2.19%
1 EUR to NOK stats

The performance of EUR to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9713 and a 30 day low of 11.4263. This means the 30 day average was 11.7583. The change for EUR to NOK was 4.56.

The performance of EUR to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9713 and a 90 day low of 11.2885. This means the 90 day average was 11.5839. The change for EUR to NOK was 2.19.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Norwegian Krone
1 EUR11.94690 NOK
5 EUR59.73450 NOK
10 EUR119.46900 NOK
20 EUR238.93800 NOK
50 EUR597.34500 NOK
100 EUR1,194.69000 NOK
250 EUR2,986.72500 NOK
500 EUR5,973.45000 NOK
1000 EUR11,946.90000 NOK
2000 EUR23,893.80000 NOK
5000 EUR59,734.50000 NOK
10000 EUR119,469.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Euro
1 NOK0.08370 EUR
5 NOK0.41852 EUR
10 NOK0.83704 EUR
20 NOK1.67407 EUR
50 NOK4.18519 EUR
100 NOK8.37037 EUR
250 NOK20.92593 EUR
500 NOK41.85185 EUR
1000 NOK83.70370 EUR
2000 NOK167.40740 EUR
5000 NOK418.51850 EUR
10000 NOK837.03700 EUR