250 Euros to Myanmar kyats

Convert EUR to MMK at the real exchange rate

250 eur
573,150 mmk

€1.000 EUR = K2,293 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EUR to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 EUR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,298.91002,298.9100
Low2,266.23002,245.9000
Average2,282.27602,272.7278
Change0.92%1.36%
View full history

1 EUR to MMK stats

The performance of EUR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,298.9100 and a 30 day low of 2,266.2300. This means the 30 day average was 2,282.2760. The change for EUR to MMK was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,298.9100 and a 90 day low of 2,245.9000. This means the 90 day average was 2,272.7278. The change for EUR to MMK was 1.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Myanma Kyat
1 EUR2,292.60000 MMK
5 EUR11,463.00000 MMK
10 EUR22,926.00000 MMK
20 EUR45,852.00000 MMK
50 EUR114,630.00000 MMK
100 EUR229,260.00000 MMK
250 EUR573,150.00000 MMK
500 EUR1,146,300.00000 MMK
1000 EUR2,292,600.00000 MMK
2000 EUR4,585,200.00000 MMK
5000 EUR11,463,000.00000 MMK
10000 EUR22,926,000.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Euro
1 MMK0.00044 EUR
5 MMK0.00218 EUR
10 MMK0.00436 EUR
20 MMK0.00872 EUR
50 MMK0.02181 EUR
100 MMK0.04362 EUR
250 MMK0.10905 EUR
500 MMK0.21809 EUR
1000 MMK0.43619 EUR
2000 MMK0.87237 EUR
5000 MMK2.18093 EUR
10000 MMK4.36186 EUR