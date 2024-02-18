5 Czech korunas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert CZK to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 czk
8.28 uyu

1.00000 CZK = 1.65643 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Uruguayan Peso
1 CZK1.65643 UYU
5 CZK8.28215 UYU
10 CZK16.56430 UYU
20 CZK33.12860 UYU
50 CZK82.82150 UYU
100 CZK165.64300 UYU
250 CZK414.10750 UYU
500 CZK828.21500 UYU
1000 CZK1656.43000 UYU
2000 CZK3312.86000 UYU
5000 CZK8282.15000 UYU
10000 CZK16564.30000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UYU0.60371 CZK
5 UYU3.01853 CZK
10 UYU6.03707 CZK
20 UYU12.07414 CZK
50 UYU30.18535 CZK
100 UYU60.37070 CZK
250 UYU150.92675 CZK
500 UYU301.85350 CZK
1000 UYU603.70700 CZK
2000 UYU1207.41400 CZK
5000 UYU3018.53500 CZK
10000 UYU6037.07000 CZK