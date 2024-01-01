5 Czech korunas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert CZK to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 czk
0.81 pen

1.00000 CZK = 0.16188 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CZK0.16188 PEN
5 CZK0.80940 PEN
10 CZK1.61880 PEN
20 CZK3.23760 PEN
50 CZK8.09400 PEN
100 CZK16.18800 PEN
250 CZK40.47000 PEN
500 CZK80.94000 PEN
1000 CZK161.88000 PEN
2000 CZK323.76000 PEN
5000 CZK809.40000 PEN
10000 CZK1618.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PEN6.17740 CZK
5 PEN30.88700 CZK
10 PEN61.77400 CZK
20 PEN123.54800 CZK
50 PEN308.87000 CZK
100 PEN617.74000 CZK
250 PEN1544.35000 CZK
500 PEN3088.70000 CZK
1000 PEN6177.40000 CZK
2000 PEN12354.80000 CZK
5000 PEN30887.00000 CZK
10000 PEN61774.00000 CZK