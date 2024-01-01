Romanian Leu (RON)
The Romanian leu is the currency of Romania. Both its currency code and its foreign exchange symbol are RON. There are no other symbols used to identify the currency. You’ll see it written as ‘1 leu’ or, using lei as plural, ‘2 lei’. The leu is a fiat currency, and its conversion factor consists of 5 significant digits. The most popular Romanian leu exchange is with the euro.
Currency name
Romanian Leu
Currency symbol
L
RON exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|AUD
|GBP
|SGD
|CHF
|INR
|From RON
|0.21926
|0.20096
|0.30417
|0.33672
|0.17122
|0.29088
|0.18812
|18.37400
|To RON
|4.56084
|4.97610
|3.28768
|2.96979
|5.84029
|3.43786
|5.31569
|0.05442
