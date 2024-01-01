Colombian pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert COP to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1.63 ttd

$1.000 COP = TT$0.001633 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00170.0017
Change-1.04%-4.65%
1 COP to TTD stats

The performance of COP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for COP to TTD was -1.04.

The performance of COP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for COP to TTD was -4.65.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 COP0.00163 TTD
5 COP0.00816 TTD
10 COP0.01633 TTD
20 COP0.03265 TTD
50 COP0.08163 TTD
100 COP0.16325 TTD
250 COP0.40814 TTD
500 COP0.81628 TTD
1000 COP1.63255 TTD
2000 COP3.26510 TTD
5000 COP8.16275 TTD
10000 COP16.32550 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 TTD612.53800 COP
5 TTD3,062.69000 COP
10 TTD6,125.38000 COP
20 TTD12,250.76000 COP
50 TTD30,626.90000 COP
100 TTD61,253.80000 COP
250 TTD153,134.50000 COP
500 TTD306,269.00000 COP
1000 TTD612,538.00000 COP
2000 TTD1,225,076.00000 COP
5000 TTD3,062,690.00000 COP
10000 TTD6,125,380.00000 COP