Colombian pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert COP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
20.23 btn

$1.000 COP = Nu.0.02023 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02130.0219
Low0.02020.0200
Average0.02080.0209
Change-0.78%-5.08%
View full history

1 COP to BTN stats

The performance of COP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0213 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0208. The change for COP to BTN was -0.78.

The performance of COP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0219 and a 90 day low of 0.0200. This means the 90 day average was 0.0209. The change for COP to BTN was -5.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 COP0.02023 BTN
5 COP0.10116 BTN
10 COP0.20233 BTN
20 COP0.40465 BTN
50 COP1.01163 BTN
100 COP2.02326 BTN
250 COP5.05815 BTN
500 COP10.11630 BTN
1000 COP20.23260 BTN
2000 COP40.46520 BTN
5000 COP101.16300 BTN
10000 COP202.32600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Colombian Peso
1 BTN49.42520 COP
5 BTN247.12600 COP
10 BTN494.25200 COP
20 BTN988.50400 COP
50 BTN2,471.26000 COP
100 BTN4,942.52000 COP
250 BTN12,356.30000 COP
500 BTN24,712.60000 COP
1000 BTN49,425.20000 COP
2000 BTN98,850.40000 COP
5000 BTN247,126.00000 COP
10000 BTN494,252.00000 COP