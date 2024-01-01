1 Chilean peso to CFA francs beac

Convert CLP to XAF at the real exchange rate

1 clp
1 xaf

1.00000 CLP = 0.63139 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CLP0.63139 XAF
5 CLP3.15697 XAF
10 CLP6.31393 XAF
20 CLP12.62786 XAF
50 CLP31.56965 XAF
100 CLP63.13930 XAF
250 CLP157.84825 XAF
500 CLP315.69650 XAF
1000 CLP631.39300 XAF
2000 CLP1262.78600 XAF
5000 CLP3156.96500 XAF
10000 CLP6313.93000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Chilean Peso
1 XAF1.58380 CLP
5 XAF7.91900 CLP
10 XAF15.83800 CLP
20 XAF31.67600 CLP
50 XAF79.19000 CLP
100 XAF158.38000 CLP
250 XAF395.95000 CLP
500 XAF791.90000 CLP
1000 XAF1583.80000 CLP
2000 XAF3167.60000 CLP
5000 XAF7919.00000 CLP
10000 XAF15838.00000 CLP