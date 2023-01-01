100 Swiss francs to Samoan talas

Convert CHF to WST at the real exchange rate

100 chf
301.77 wst

1.00000 CHF = 3.01774 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056987.75971.435221.647670.9677518.3969
1GBP1.1532711.21895101.2161.655271.90031.1160821.2177
1USD0.946150.820378183.0351.357951.558970.9156517.4065
1INR0.01139480.009879910.012043110.01635390.01877480.01102730.209628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Samoan Tala
1 CHF3.01774 WST
5 CHF15.08870 WST
10 CHF30.17740 WST
20 CHF60.35480 WST
50 CHF150.88700 WST
100 CHF301.77400 WST
250 CHF754.43500 WST
500 CHF1508.87000 WST
1000 CHF3017.74000 WST
2000 CHF6035.48000 WST
5000 CHF15088.70000 WST
10000 CHF30177.40000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Swiss Franc
1 WST0.33137 CHF
5 WST1.65687 CHF
10 WST3.31374 CHF
20 WST6.62748 CHF
50 WST16.56870 CHF
100 WST33.13740 CHF
250 WST82.84350 CHF
500 WST165.68700 CHF
1000 WST331.37400 CHF
2000 WST662.74800 CHF
5000 WST1656.87000 CHF
10000 WST3313.74000 CHF