1 thousand Swiss francs to Lesotho lotis

Convert CHF to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
20,643 lsl

1.00000 CHF = 20.64300 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.05787.7681.435041.644620.967918.3926
1GBP1.1535411.2193101.2451.655381.897151.1165121.2168
1USD0.94610.820143183.0351.357651.555940.915717.4008
1INR0.01139370.009877070.012043110.01635030.01873830.01102790.20956

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 CHF20.64300 LSL
5 CHF103.21500 LSL
10 CHF206.43000 LSL
20 CHF412.86000 LSL
50 CHF1032.15000 LSL
100 CHF2064.30000 LSL
250 CHF5160.75000 LSL
500 CHF10321.50000 LSL
1000 CHF20643.00000 LSL
2000 CHF41286.00000 LSL
5000 CHF103215.00000 LSL
10000 CHF206430.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swiss Franc
1 LSL0.04844 CHF
5 LSL0.24221 CHF
10 LSL0.48443 CHF
20 LSL0.96885 CHF
50 LSL2.42213 CHF
100 LSL4.84426 CHF
250 LSL12.11065 CHF
500 LSL24.22130 CHF
1000 LSL48.44260 CHF
2000 LSL96.88520 CHF
5000 LSL242.21300 CHF
10000 LSL484.42600 CHF