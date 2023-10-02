10 Swiss francs to South Korean wons

Convert CHF to KRW at the real exchange rate

10 chf
14,752 krw

1.00000 CHF = 1475.20000 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:54 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056887.75141.434821.643290.967918.391
1GBP1.153811.21935101.2491.655511.896051.1167621.2197
1USD0.946250.820109183.0351.35771.554970.915917.4025
1INR0.01139580.009876670.012043110.01635090.01872670.01103030.20958

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / South Korean Won
1 CHF1475.20000 KRW
5 CHF7376.00000 KRW
10 CHF14752.00000 KRW
20 CHF29504.00000 KRW
50 CHF73760.00000 KRW
100 CHF147520.00000 KRW
250 CHF368800.00000 KRW
500 CHF737600.00000 KRW
1000 CHF1475200.00000 KRW
2000 CHF2950400.00000 KRW
5000 CHF7376000.00000 KRW
10000 CHF14752000.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swiss Franc
1 KRW0.00068 CHF
5 KRW0.00339 CHF
10 KRW0.00678 CHF
20 KRW0.01356 CHF
50 KRW0.03389 CHF
100 KRW0.06779 CHF
250 KRW0.16947 CHF
500 KRW0.33894 CHF
1000 KRW0.67787 CHF
2000 KRW1.35574 CHF
5000 KRW3.38936 CHF
10000 KRW6.77872 CHF