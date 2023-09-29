10 thousand Swiss francs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CHF to IDR at the real exchange rate

10,000 chf
168,723,000 idr

1.00000 CHF = 16872.30000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:40 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

CHF to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056987.75971.434641.643060.968118.3957
1GBP1.1536711.21935101.2491.655151.895611.1168721.2232
1USD0.946150.820109183.0351.35741.554610.91617.4053
1INR0.01139480.009876670.012043110.01634730.01872230.01103150.209614

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CHF16872.30000 IDR
5 CHF84361.50000 IDR
10 CHF168723.00000 IDR
20 CHF337446.00000 IDR
50 CHF843615.00000 IDR
100 CHF1687230.00000 IDR
250 CHF4218075.00000 IDR
500 CHF8436150.00000 IDR
1000 CHF16872300.00000 IDR
2000 CHF33744600.00000 IDR
5000 CHF84361500.00000 IDR
10000 CHF168723000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swiss Franc
1 IDR0.00006 CHF
5 IDR0.00030 CHF
10 IDR0.00059 CHF
20 IDR0.00119 CHF
50 IDR0.00296 CHF
100 IDR0.00593 CHF
250 IDR0.01482 CHF
500 IDR0.02963 CHF
1000 IDR0.05927 CHF
2000 IDR0.11854 CHF
5000 IDR0.29634 CHF
10000 IDR0.59269 CHF