5000 Swiss francs to Gambian dalasis

Convert CHF to GMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 chf
356,909 gmd

1.00000 CHF = 71.38180 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 GMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056887.75141.434661.643030.9681518.3949
1GBP1.153811.21935101.2491.655331.895761.1170521.2242
1USD0.946250.820109183.0351.357551.554730.916217.4062
1INR0.01139580.009876670.012043110.01634910.01872370.01103390.209625

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 CHF71.38180 GMD
5 CHF356.90900 GMD
10 CHF713.81800 GMD
20 CHF1427.63600 GMD
50 CHF3569.09000 GMD
100 CHF7138.18000 GMD
250 CHF17845.45000 GMD
500 CHF35690.90000 GMD
1000 CHF71381.80000 GMD
2000 CHF142763.60000 GMD
5000 CHF356909.00000 GMD
10000 CHF713818.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swiss Franc
1 GMD0.01401 CHF
5 GMD0.07005 CHF
10 GMD0.14009 CHF
20 GMD0.28018 CHF
50 GMD0.70046 CHF
100 GMD1.40092 CHF
250 GMD3.50230 CHF
500 GMD7.00460 CHF
1000 GMD14.00920 CHF
2000 GMD28.01840 CHF
5000 GMD70.04600 CHF
10000 GMD140.09200 CHF