5 Swiss francs to Canadian dollars

Convert CHF to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 chf
7.41 cad

1.00000 CHF = 1.48193 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:1 UTC
CHF to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1.48193 CAD
5 CHF7.40965 CAD
10 CHF14.81930 CAD
20 CHF29.63860 CAD
50 CHF74.09650 CAD
100 CHF148.19300 CAD
250 CHF370.48250 CAD
500 CHF740.96500 CAD
1000 CHF1481.93000 CAD
2000 CHF2963.86000 CAD
5000 CHF7409.65000 CAD
10000 CHF14819.30000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0.67480 CHF
5 CAD3.37398 CHF
10 CAD6.74795 CHF
20 CAD13.49590 CHF
50 CAD33.73975 CHF
100 CAD67.47950 CHF
250 CAD168.69875 CHF
500 CAD337.39750 CHF
1000 CAD674.79500 CHF
2000 CAD1349.59000 CHF
5000 CAD3373.97500 CHF
10000 CAD6747.95000 CHF