10 Swiss francs to Canadian dollars

Convert CHF to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 chf
14.82 cad

1.00000 CHF = 1.48191 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:0 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0564587.72231.434131.6430.967818.3954
1GBP1.153811.2188101.2031.654521.895491.1166521.2224
1USD0.946550.820479183.0351.35751.555210.9160517.4125
1INR0.01139960.009881120.012043110.01634850.01872960.01103210.209701

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 CHF1.48191 CAD
5 CHF7.40955 CAD
10 CHF14.81910 CAD
20 CHF29.63820 CAD
50 CHF74.09550 CAD
100 CHF148.19100 CAD
250 CHF370.47750 CAD
500 CHF740.95500 CAD
1000 CHF1481.91000 CAD
2000 CHF2963.82000 CAD
5000 CHF7409.55000 CAD
10000 CHF14819.10000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 CAD0.67481 CHF
5 CAD3.37404 CHF
10 CAD6.74807 CHF
20 CAD13.49614 CHF
50 CAD33.74035 CHF
100 CAD67.48070 CHF
250 CAD168.70175 CHF
500 CAD337.40350 CHF
1000 CAD674.80700 CHF
2000 CAD1349.61400 CHF
5000 CAD3374.03500 CHF
10000 CAD6748.07000 CHF