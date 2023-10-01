1 Swiss franc to Australian dollars

Convert CHF to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 chf
1.70 aud

1.00000 CHF = 1.69614 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:37 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056587.72651.433781.640910.967418.3805
1GBP1.1539311.21915101.2321.654511.893531.1163221.2102
1USD0.94650.820244183.0351.35711.553160.915717.3975
1INR0.01139910.009878290.012043110.01634370.01870480.01102790.20952

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Australian Dollar
1 CHF1.69614 AUD
5 CHF8.48070 AUD
10 CHF16.96140 AUD
20 CHF33.92280 AUD
50 CHF84.80700 AUD
100 CHF169.61400 AUD
250 CHF424.03500 AUD
500 CHF848.07000 AUD
1000 CHF1696.14000 AUD
2000 CHF3392.28000 AUD
5000 CHF8480.70000 AUD
10000 CHF16961.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 AUD0.58957 CHF
5 AUD2.94787 CHF
10 AUD5.89573 CHF
20 AUD11.79146 CHF
50 AUD29.47865 CHF
100 AUD58.95730 CHF
250 AUD147.39325 CHF
500 AUD294.78650 CHF
1000 AUD589.57300 CHF
2000 AUD1179.14600 CHF
5000 AUD2947.86500 CHF
10000 AUD5895.73000 CHF